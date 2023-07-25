Tesla begins operations in Malaysia

According to Tesla, the Model Y comes in three trims, consisting of Model Y (rear-wheel drive), Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance, and the mid-size SUV is a combination of range, performance, safety and technology that carries over 2,100 litres of cargo space and seating for up to five passengers.

“With ultra-responsive motors, it only takes 3.7 seconds for the Model Y to accelerate from 0 to 100km per hour, with a range of up to 533 km (WLTP) per charge.

“Model Y comes with an all-glass roof, autopilot, active safety features, and a Hepa air filtration system,” it said.

Aside from launching cars, the company is set to establish a state-of-the-art head office and service centre in Cyberjaya to serve as the central hub for all corporate operations, marketing, training, customer support activities and vehicle services.

Tesla said these premises will be equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and staffed with highly trained technicians to offer prompt and reliable after-sales services to customers.

The company also announced that it will establish its experience centres in key metropolitan areas across Malaysia, where customers can explore and experience the latest EV models firsthand while gaining insights into the benefits of electric mobility.

In line with Malaysia’s goal to promote low-carbon mobility and support the EV industry, Tesla customers will enjoy full import and excise duties exemption for newly registered zero-emission Tesla electric vehicles.

Customers are also eligible for 100% road tax exemption and individual income tax relief of up to RM2,500 on expenses related to EV charging facilities for the assessment year of 2023.

At the same time, companies that rent non-commercial EVs are also eligible for tax deductions on the rental amount up to RM300,000 from the year of assessment 2023 until 2025.

The Star

Asia News Network