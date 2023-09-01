First Bullet Train ushers in new era of connectivity for Southeast Asia

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, or HSR, is the most prominent Belt and Road Initiative project in Indonesia. It will be holding its trial run as the BRI enters its 10th anniversary. Analysts and industry leaders noted how this project can strengthen connectivity in one of the archipelago's biggest and busiest islands. They also cited how this railway aligns with Indonesia's economic goals and spurred technology transfer from China to Indonesia.

The HSR will improve Indonesia's productivity and global competitiveness, said Aditya Dwi Laksana, chairman of the road and railway transport forum at the Indonesia Transportation Society.

Laksana said the presence of a bullet train will increase people's mobility and raise the quality of public transport in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

"This train will provide (higher value) transportation services, mainly in terms of safety, punctuality, time travel, as well as the comfort of the trip. (Commuters) will have more (when) travelling between Jakarta and Bandung or vice versa. The HSR also has a competitive advantage compared to other modes of public transportation," he said.

The HSR has a top speed of 350 kilometres per hour. Once operational, commuters who take the train can cut their usual three-hour journey time between Jakarta, the nation's capital, and Bandung in West Java Province to just 40 minutes.