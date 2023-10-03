Hazy days are back again in Malaysia

Taiping, Bukit Rambai and Alor Gajah recorded unhealthy API readings earlier in the day but improved to moderate air quality levels by 5pm.

Wan Abdul Latiff also said that schools and kindergartens would be ordered to close if the API exceeds 200.

He added that outdoor activities at schools and kindergartens must cease should the API exceed 100.

As such, he said, the administration of all schools and kindergartens should constantly monitor the API and if the level exceeds 200, arrangements to stop classes will have to be made.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100 (moderate); 101 to 200 (unhealthy); 201 to 300 (very unhealthy); and 300 and above (hazardous).

Although there were brief but heavy downpours in the Klang Valley in the morning and afternoon, it only helped improve the air quality minimally in some locations.

Wan Abdul Latiff said the ASMC’s regional haze map yesterday also showed that the southern Asean region was overcast, except for the southern parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Nusa Tenggara Islands.

The DOE, said Wan Abdul Latiff, had intensified enforcement and increased its daily patrols at areas prone to open burning.

He said the National Open Burning Action Plan and the National Haze Action Plan had been activated to coordinate counter-action by government agencies in addressing the situation.