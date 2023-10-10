Stop spreading video of ‘plastic rice’ claims as probe is ongoing, Malaysian public told

A viral social media video showed a customer alleging that “plastic” rice was being sold at a supermarket in the Sim-Sim area of Sandakan.

“The ministry takes such allegations seriously,” Chan said.

“Rice samples have been taken from the premises of retailers and suppliers to be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

“I was also informed that retailers and suppliers of the rice brand (implicated in the video) have made official complaints about the negative comments and consumer concerns (that arose following) the spread of the video,” he added.

Chan said each consignment of imported rice entering a Malaysian port requires a safety certificate submitted by the exporting country.

Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) would also carry out an inspection before the rice is distributed, he added.

“If there is any problem related to rice, the public should make an official complaint to the ministry instead of spreading false or unfounded information as claimed on social media,” he said.

Muguntan Vanar

The Star

Asia News Network