English Hun Sen biography released

Phea explained that the book provides the information that foreign readers need to learn about Hun Sen in particular – and Cambodia in general – to understand the Kingdom in a regional and global political context.

He noted that many people from abroad have never understood how Cambodia survived the genocidal regime, or its efforts to find peace, nor especially how Cambodia has developed as rapidly as it has.

“The diplomacy of such a small state is an important lesson for the world that needs to be shared. It is fascinating to learn how [Hun Sen] guided Cambodian diplomacy so it could face international pressure and still strive to survive, rebuild and develop. It is remarkable that the Kingdom has developed to the point where it now plays an active, important role in regional and international affairs,” he added.

RAC secretary-general Yang Poeu described the work as holding true value in terms of the history of Cambodia, as well as containing lessons for the world. He claimed that Hun Sen is a key figure in modern history, and serves as a role model in terms of diplomacy, as the key figure who brought comprehensive peace and development to Cambodia.

“The translation of this biography into English will make a significant contribution to facilitating the study and understanding of Cambodia by foreigners, especially modern Cambodia,” he said.

Pov Sok, a personal adviser to Hun Sen and an author who has published several works on the former prime minister himself believes that the book will serve as a document which matches Cambodia’s last 500 years of history. He suggested that all young Cambodians read the book.

“The translation of this book into English is a great opportunity for us to make our foreign friends more aware of the political thoughts, political turns and complexities of [Hun Sen], the great man of Cambodia,” he added.

Samban Chandara

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network