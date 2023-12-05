Heart-in-a-jar: Singapore to bioengineer mini Asian heart failure models for drug testing

Heart failure is the leading cause of death in Singapore – every day, an average of 34 people have heart attacks and 23 people die from heart disease.

It accounts for 17 per cent of cardiac admissions at the public hospitals here, and with Singapore’s ageing population and increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension, the proportion is set to rise.

To test drugs for individual patients, researchers from the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) are working with stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart to create the world’s first bioengineered Asian patient-specific miniature human heart model with heart failure.

Called Human Heart-in-a-Jar, the models, each the size of a fingertip, are created using stem cells from the blood of patients with heart failure. This allows for personalised drugs to treat the condition and could one day replace animal testing.

Assistant Professor Chrishan Ramachandra, a junior principal investigator at NHCS’ National Heart Research Institute Singapore (NHRIS), said that for some heart diseases, doctors tend to treat them with the same medication.

“The responses (to this generic medication) could be very different. One patient may respond well and another may respond adversely. By making these models, we can have individual ‘hearts’ to test and optimise the best medication for individual patients,” Dr Chrishan said.