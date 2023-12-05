Laos prepares to accept ASEAN chair against backdrop of Myanmar crisis

In just a month, Laos is set to succeed Indonesia as the ASEAN chair for 2024, taking the helm amid ongoing challenges. Foremost among these is the unresolved crisis in Myanmar, a persistent internal issue for the bloc.

Despite efforts by previous chairs like Brunei in 2021, Cambodia in 2022, and Indonesia in 2023, analysts remain sceptical about Laos’ ability to effectively address the situation, which has been ongoing since the 2021 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

At the 43rd ASEAN Summit’s closing ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, in September, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the 2023 chair, formally handed over the position to Lao prime minister Sonexay Siphandone, giving Laos the helm for 2024.

Kin Phea, director of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, stated that although Laos will head the bloc next year, resolving the Myanmar issue will be challenging. The solution will be closely tied to cooperation in implementing the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, which Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, has signed.

“If the stakeholders in Myanmar themselves do not contribute directly to finding the solution, it will be difficult. It requires all stakeholders in Myanmar to be willing, committed and honest in resolving their country’s internal crisis,” he said.

“Secondly, geopolitics and the significant role of superpowers and the international community also play a part. If different powers support opposing sides, the resolution becomes complex unless the five permanent members of the UN Security Council unify their stance on Myanmar. This unity would enable a coherent approach towards a solution,” he explained.