Enlightening Hanoi’s night economy

Le Xuan Kieu, Director of the Temple of Literature, confirmed that this is the first time such a night tour has been organised on the site.

"Our big challenge is using modern lighting technology without affecting the historical site," he said. "We have spent lots of time designing stories to tell in various corners of such a spacious site like the Literature Temple."

He said in the near future, the site will use the light show to depict notable teachers in the past like Chu Van An, and scholars and activities of this ancient university in the past.

Kiêu hoped the show would be successful in drawing tourists to stay longer in Hà Nội and use other services to make more contributions to increase the city's budget and create more stable jobs for labourers.

Bustling night

The show is one of the latest among 15-night activities launched recently in Hanoi.

Dang Huong Giang, Director of Hanoi Tourism Department said: "Many night tourism products have been taking place in some urban areas and tourism centres in the country, including Hanoi. Especially with the rapid development of the 4.0 industry under the decisive guidelines by the Government and Hanoi authorities in implementing digital transformation in tourism, promoting media campaigns have offered a favourable condition for night tourism.”

Among the 15-night tours, some are running, and some are really new and have been launched recently for the first time.

The newly-launched night tour titled Hanoi Night – Touching Points offers an exploration around Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarters, with abundant natural tourism potentials and unique cultural features.

“Night economy has been formed in Hoan Kiem District for many years in various forms like pedestrian zones around the Old Quarter, Dong Xuan Night Market, cuisine streets like Tong Duy Tan, Cam Chi, and Ta Hien,” said Pham Tuan Long, chairman of Hoan Kiem District’s People’s Committee. “Especially at weekend, some night activities have become routines of local residents.”

Nguyen Cong Hoan, CEO of Flamingo Redtours said the newly launched night tours bring positive signs for the capital’s tourism.

“Tourists now have more choices at night in Hanoi,” he said. “This is better than letting them go to bed too early while there are many things to explore by night. The Literature Temple or the Old Quarter may contain different values in twinkle lights at night. The night tours may avoid summer’s heat as well.”

Nguyen Thi Mai Anh, deputy director of the Hanoi Promotion Agency, emphasised the importance of developing and networking the night-time economy in various areas beyond the Old Quarter. She stated that focusing on night-time culinary tourism could offer opportunities for households to expand their businesses.

Potentials to tap

Hanoi possesses various spaces for the night economy mostly in Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, and Tay Ho districts.

Night art tours have drawn much attention, like performances in Hanoi Cheo (Traditional Opera) Theatre, Hanoi Cai Luong (Reformed Opera) Theatre and Thang Long Water Puppetry Theatre.

“Though it scored a certain growth rate recently, Hanoi's night economy has not yet developed,” Giang said. “The income from tourism and the rate of a tourist paying in Hanoi have remained low due to the lack of services after 12am. Tourists' demands for services, entertainment, and art at night is huge, not only surrounding pedestrian zones, night market, karaoke, discotheques or snack bars.”

" Hanoi has an advantage in cuisine, which can be compared with big cities in Thailand,” she said. “But in the pedestrian zone in Hoan Kiem District, street food is mostly supplied by street hawkers, who cannot ensure food safety.

“Products at night markets are of low value. Markets are open by residential areas, so it’s hard to ensure security in the areas.”

For these reasons, no area in Hanoi can meet all demands to operate the night economy in a sustainable way, experts said.

Many of them proposed setting up night entertainment areas in districts like Long Bien, Dong Anh, and Gia Lam, where big vacant land lots can be suitable for building complexes of accommodation services, art performances, games, entertainment, shopping, and health care open 24 hours.

Giang said the recent festivals and night tours have not only opened a way to develop the night economy in Hanoi but also helped confirm Hanoi as a friendly destination.

Vietnam’s Travel Agencies Association Deputy Chair Phung Quang Thang suggested night economy activities need a mass joining of various sectors and people, which requires a suitable policy for night economic activities.

“It’s not simple like taking tourists to eat out, travel agencies should develop the activity into a Hanoi cuisine culture tour,” he said. “Companies should co-operate with relic sites and museums to create unique experiences for tourists rather than purely taking tourists to this and that destination.”

According to Nguyen Anh Tuan, Rector of the Tourism Development Research Institute, planning should be first and foremost together with a proper policy for this form of economy.

“Planning solutions here include building a new economic form for the area, judging the potential of night economy, and defining the most effective investment source, which should match well with other kinds of economy,” he noted.

He suggested Hanoi authorities expand night tourism products along both banks of Hong River and build a modern shopping mall near the centre like an underground shopping mall at Thong Nhat Park.

Phung Xuan Khanh, Director of Tihn Phong Tourism Company, said authorities should permit services to remain open till at least 2am.

“Restaurants and shopping areas have not been gathered in special areas, which should be connected by shuttle buses,” he said.

Deputy Director of Hanoi Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Nguyen Thi Mai Anh said the city’s service should be expanded in many areas, not only in the Old Quarters.

Other experts suggested technical and infrastructure support like street lighting systems and traffic design.

Bui Hoai Son, a member of the National Assembly’s Culture & Education Department, in an interview with the National Assembly website, implied that night tourism will challenge tourism management.

“Night tourism will need special care on safety and social security, to limit negative effects on local residents’ life,” he said.

Night tourism requires a proper lighting system, public facilities, and traffic design, which needs more investment from the authorities, communities, and travel agencies, he said.

“Night tourism activities may cause noise and light pollution affecting the environment and locals’ lives.

He also said tourism personnel’s skills should be enhanced to meet new requirements for the new tourism time.

“I hope each light ray at night will be a new opportunity for Viet Nam to shine on the world’s tourism map,” he said. “From paths lit by sparkling lanterns to streets dazzled with luxurious lights and bursting with life and rhythm, Vietnam will be an attractive destination not only at dawn but also when the sun sets.”

Highly recommended night activities in Hanoi

The Quintessence of Tonkin live show, Sai Son Village, Quoc Oai District, 7.30-8.45pm, Sat & Sun

Hoa Lo Prison Tour, Hoa Lo Street, Hoan Kiem District, from 7pm

Pedestrian zones, from 6pm, Fri-Sun: in Hoan Kiem Lake, Hoan Kiem District; in Trinh Cong Son Street, Tay Ho District;

Son Tay Ancient Citadel, Son Tay Town; Cuisine Street in Dao Ngoc - Ngu Xa, Ba Dinh District and Tran Nhan Tong Street, Hai Ba Trung District.

Water Puppetry Show at Thăng Long Water Puppetry Theatre, Hoan Kiem District

Royal Citadel Night Tour, Thang Long Citadel Complex, Ba Dinh District

Night tour at Vietnam Literature Museum, 275 Au Co Street, Tay Ho District

Cuisine tour in Tong Duy Tan - Ta Hien - Dong Xuan Night Market, Hoan Kiem District

City tour on the double-decker bus around downtown

Dong Xuan Tram Car tour, Hoan Kiem District

Cyclo tour, Hoan Kiem District

Flag lowering ceremony, 9pm, Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

Hanoi Book Street

Live show The Legend of Youth, 8-9pm, final Sat & Sun of each month, Vietnam Women’s Museum, 36 L Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem District

Thang Long - Hanoi bicycle tour, 7.30pm everyday

Temple of Literature light show, from 7.30pm, Wed, Sat & Sun

Viet Nam News