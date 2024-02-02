Value in neutrality

The administration of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, like others before it, has stood by Indonesia’s well-established foreign policy of neutrality amid major-power rivalries, and other countries have generally accepted that stance.

Many would contend that the “free and active” foreign policy doctrine has served Indonesia well and allowed the archipelago to develop its economy peacefully, without serious military threats.

A strong case must be made, therefore, by anyone proposing to abandon or alter what has been a tenet of Indonesia’s foreign policy since the Cold War.

The campaign team of presidential candidate Anies Baswedan took issue with that policy on Tuesday when its economic point man suggested a shift away from the country’s neutral stance in global affairs.

Thomas Lembong said Anies’ idea was for Jakarta to pursue what he termed a “values-based policy” on the international stage, one that put a heavy emphasis on principles rather than economic benefits.