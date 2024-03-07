ASEAN-Australia's golden anniversary

Australia is investing seriously in its relationship with ASEAN, for good reason: It sees its future, and hence its prosperity, as very much tied to the region immediately to its north.

So it’s no surprise that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese went all out this week in hosting Southeast Asian leaders at the ASEAN-Australian Special Summit to mark the 50th anniversary of their relationship.

A golden anniversary wouldn’t be complete without a “gift”, and the Australian premier announced an A$2 billion (US$1.2 billion) fund to boost trade and investment with ASEAN.

The money is intended to fund myriad projects, including economic infrastructure development and the region’s transition to a green economy, as part of Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 unveiled last September.

It’s only right that ASEAN reciprocates this neighbourly gesture to the greatest extent possible.

Australia was the first country it invited to become a dialogue partner in 1974, and its list of partners has grown to 10 countries since then. Australia is also one of the few countries with which ASEAN has a comprehensive strategic partnership.