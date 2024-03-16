Thai couples nabbed with 90kg of marijuana in Malaysia
Two Thai couples have been arrested in Selangor, Malaysia, for alleged drug trafficking.
Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan told a press conference at police headquarters yesterday that a total of six people were arrested in raids in Subang Jaya, Ampang Jaya and Balakong.
The first raid on Wednesday saw two local men arrested in Subang Jaya after police stopped a car there. A check of the vehicle led to the discovery of 40.1kg of compressed marijuana.
“After questioning, (they informed) police of a house in Ampang Jaya, where 50.3kg of marijuana was found the same day.
“This also led to the arrest of the two foreign couples in a housing area in Balakong,” he said. Comm Hussein said investigations found that the couples were in charge of drug sales.
They would source the drugs from neighbouring countries but other parties were responsible for smuggling them into Malaysia.
It is known that the four foreigners have made three trips here since last year.
In total, around RM281,000 in drugs were seized.
Police believe the intended market was the Klang Valley.
In an unrelated case, nearly 9,000 Erimin 5 pills were seized during the arrest of a man in Sabak Bernam on March 10.
The 44-year-old suspect was also found to have two outstanding warrants of arrest related to drug offences.
“The value of the seizure is estimated to be around RM145,000, and the pills were believed to be intended for sale within the Klang Valley,” he said.