Thai couples nabbed with 90kg of marijuana in Malaysia

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan told a press conference at police headquarters yesterday that a total of six people were arrested in raids in Subang Jaya, Ampang Jaya and Balakong.

The first raid on Wednesday saw two local men arrested in Subang Jaya after police stopped a car there. A check of the vehicle led to the discovery of 40.1kg of compressed marijuana.

“After questioning, (they informed) police of a house in Ampang Jaya, where 50.3kg of marijuana was found the same day.

“This also led to the arrest of the two foreign couples in a housing area in Balakong,” he said. Comm Hussein said investigations found that the couples were in charge of drug sales.