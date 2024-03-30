Vietnam’s EV market faces a bumpy road

Vietnam Automotive Manufacturing Association (VAMA) reports that VinFast's global EV sales in 2023 reached 34,855 units or 11.5 % of their market share. However, VinFast's being proactive in its charging station system implies that they have developed a robust infrastructure to support its EVs.

Vietnam’s EV market is facing a lack of technology. It is noted that the dependence on imported chargers and the need for technology localisation are common challenges for developing charging infrastructure. Collaborative efforts between international companies, Vietnamese engineers, and research institutions can help address these technology gaps and facilitate the adoption of renewable energy solutions for charging stations.

Investment capital is also crucial for establishing charging infrastructure and developing a "green" energy ecosystem. While it may be challenging to attract significant investment in the early stages, as the market grows and the demand for charging stations increases, it can attract the attention of potential investors in charging infrastructure development.

Opportunity for hybrid cars

Hybrid cars offer certain advantages in the context of insufficient charging stations and high electricity prices. In addition, as gasoline prices rise and shortages occur, there has been an increasing interest in EVs as an alternative means of “green” transportation.

In addition, as gasoline prices continue to increase, accompanied by local shortages of gasoline and oil, many people have been urged to switch to electric vehicles with the desire to use "green" means of transportation and save fuel effectively.

Furthermore, charging time for EVs typically takes longer to charge compared to refuelling a gasoline vehicle. It takes about 6-8 hours to fully charge a battery with a range of between 300-400km.

Hybrid cars provide a significant opportunity to address the challenges associated with conventional gasoline-powered vehicles. By combining an internal combustion engine with an electric propulsion system, hybrid cars offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions compared to traditional gasoline cars.

Research conducted by the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, suggesting that hybrid cars consume approximately 50 per cent less fuel for internal combustion, highlights the potential benefits of this technology. This improved efficiency can contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and decreased dependence on fossil fuels.

In Vietnam, several automobile manufacturers, such as Toyota, Nissan, Suzuki and Haval, offer hybrid models with a price difference of around VND100 million (US$4,166) compared to their gasoline counterparts. These hybrid models generally do not require significant changes in driving habits compared to fully electric vehicles, making them more accessible to consumers who may be hesitant to transition to purely electric vehicles.