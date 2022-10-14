Renting forest space becoming popular among Japan’s city dwellers seeking nature time

The service connects the needs of city dwellers who want to enjoy the mountains — which has resulted in a camping boom during the coronavirus pandemic — with the needs of local residents who do not want the mountains to be neglected.

It is a business that has changed the conventional concept of forests as solely timber-producing areas.

In November 2020, Yamakyo, a forestry and lumber company based in Higashi-Shirakawa, started a service called “forenta” under which it leases portions of its forests.

President Fusakuni Taguchi, 45, first became aware of the potential of a forest rental business about six months prior. After seeing an entertainer on TV who bought a forest and was enjoying solo camping, he became convinced that forests could be a source of income for their space, not only as places to grow timber.

On the other hand, Taguchi was concerned about the future of forests that are purchased for outdoor activities, because after the boom is over, they may be left unattended.

He came up with the idea to rent out the company’s forests while retaining ownership and management responsibility.