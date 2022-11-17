Germany looks to Asia-Pacific to strengthen economy

Germany is keen on strengthening its economic ties with the Asia Pacific region, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his opening address during the 17th edition of Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business (APK) held in Singapore on Monday.

Scholz noted the consequences left in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war; hunger, energy shortages and inflation are global, despite the fact that the conflict might be far away geographically.

"Reducing risky, one-sided dependencies when it comes to certain raw materials or critical technologies will play an important role in the National Security Strategy that we are currently working on. Our view of the matter is clear: the best way to achieve more resilient supply chains is to diversify our trade relations," he said.

The German chancellor is making his rounds in the Asia-Pacific region. Having visited China on Nov 4, Scholz also touched base with Vietnam and Singapore last weekend, before proceeding to the G20 summit hosted by Indonesia.

The APK is jointly organised by the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business, the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Action, and the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad in Asia-Pacific.

"The Asia-Pacific region is much more than China. The Asia-Pacific Conference has been looking at the entire region for over 30 years now, and that is precisely why my government has decided to strengthen our support for this conference," said Scholz.

Earlier this year, Scholz also met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Japan. Moreover, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid the chancellor a visit in May.