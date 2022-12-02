As Hong Kong welcomes first tour group from Thailand, officials hope arrivals will rise following the relaxation Covid-19 restrictions
Hong Kong Tourism Board chairman Pang Yiu-kai said the board welcomed the government’s decision last month to allow inbound tour groups to dine in designated areas of restaurants and cut the time they spent waiting for the results of Covid-19 tests.
Pang said, "Hong Kong is one of Asia's most festive destinations in winter. Becoming effective before the travel peak season of Christmas and Chinese New Year, the new arrangements will help bring back short-haul visitors to experience Hong Kong's seasonal festivity, especially those from Southeast Asia. The Hong Kong Tourism Board will continue to work closely with trade partners in promoting the diverse and exciting activities and experiences in town to attract inbound visitors to the city."
"We are glad that the announcement of the new travel guidelines has been well received by our Southeast Asian partners and consumers ", says Raymond Chan, Regional Director, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong Tourism Board. "We will be rolling out more trade and marketing activities in the upcoming months to welcome Southeast Asian group tours to Hong Kong."
Welcoming the First Thailand Incentive Group
Hong Kong welcomed an incentive group of Thailand's top beauty brand IB Skincare from 25 to 28 November. It is the first of a steady stream of overseas incentive groups that the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) anticipates to return to the city following further relaxation of social measures for inbound travel since mid-November.
The group was treated to unique experiences with a "wow" factor, including a specially arranged tour of the brand-new Hong Kong Palace Museum, temple-hopping and an exclusive Christmas tree light-up moment at Hong Kong WinterFest, creating unforgettable memories in Hong Kong for the incentive group members.
Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE & Cruise of HKTB, said: "We're delighted to welcome our friends from Thailand to Hong Kong again. This group marked the very first of our line-up of incentive groups from short-haul markets, with even more coming in the future. It indicates encouraging overseas demand for motivational incentive programmes in Hong Kong, especially after the recent implementation of favourable arrangements for inbound tour groups," which refer to the special arrangements for inbound tour group travellers received by licensed travel agents with pre-registered itineraries to enter tourist attractions and dine in designated catering premises that came into effect on 18 November.
He added: "We are very pleased that they enjoyed Hong Kong's very best East-meets-West cultural celebrations, tradition immersion and brand-new attractions."
"We missed Hong Kong a lot! Hong Kong is full of new excitement, even in the traditional temples across the city. I am impressed with the gold foil pasting on the Holy Deer at Man Mo Temple and thankful for all the warm hospitality and authentic experiences at various temples. Everyone is very welcoming too! There's not just cultural immersion, but also new elements that enhance the overall experience," said Pamika Laohirun, Manager, Garey Asset.
The HKTB arranged for the group an exclusive Christmas tree light-up moment at the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD), the city's new flagship art and cultural quarter, as Hong Kong prepares to celebrate the year-end festive season.
"It was incredibly amazing to personally light up the giant Christmas tree against the backdrop of Hong Kong's skyline!" said Chanyapuk Laohirun, Owner and Director, Garey Asset."I would like to thank the HKTB for their dedicated support. We had a memorable evening at WKCD soaking up the joyous festive atmosphere and visiting the new Hong Kong Palace Museum. It's truly a one-of-a-kind experience immersing in some of the best-ever East-meets-West cultural celebrations in a single trip!"