As Hong Kong welcomes first tour group from Thailand, officials hope arrivals will rise following the relaxation Covid-19 restrictions

Welcoming the First Thailand Incentive Group

Hong Kong welcomed an incentive group of Thailand's top beauty brand IB Skincare from 25 to 28 November. It is the first of a steady stream of overseas incentive groups that the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) anticipates to return to the city following further relaxation of social measures for inbound travel since mid-November.

The group was treated to unique experiences with a "wow" factor, including a specially arranged tour of the brand-new Hong Kong Palace Museum, temple-hopping and an exclusive Christmas tree light-up moment at Hong Kong WinterFest, creating unforgettable memories in Hong Kong for the incentive group members.

Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE & Cruise of HKTB, said: "We're delighted to welcome our friends from Thailand to Hong Kong again. This group marked the very first of our line-up of incentive groups from short-haul markets, with even more coming in the future. It indicates encouraging overseas demand for motivational incentive programmes in Hong Kong, especially after the recent implementation of favourable arrangements for inbound tour groups," which refer to the special arrangements for inbound tour group travellers received by licensed travel agents with pre-registered itineraries to enter tourist attractions and dine in designated catering premises that came into effect on 18 November.

He added: "We are very pleased that they enjoyed Hong Kong's very best East-meets-West cultural celebrations, tradition immersion and brand-new attractions."