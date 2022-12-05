A year without hagwon, away from concrete jungle

Childhood is no longer filled with dreams. Instead, it is beset by competition, pressure and anxiety, as more children are exposed to an overheated education environment from an early age.

But some students and their families are taking a step away from the heat, travelling south for a sabbatical at a countryside school.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, in charge of primary and secondary education in the capital city, has been encouraging students to try out a school life in the countryside.

The education office's program invites elementary school students and first- and second-grade middle school students for a year in the rural area.

They can attend small countryside schools, either by moving with their parents, staying at a farmhouse or staying in a local dormitory.

As of November, 263 students have participated in the program, with 149 families signing up. Seventeen of them have been in the program for almost two years since it kicked off in early 2021.

“The future generation of students really have to perceive the world with ecological sensitivity,” Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, said Monday in an interview with The Korea Herald.

Though one may worry about providing education for their children outside of Seoul, the capital city filled with top schools and private education institutions, Cho is sure that is not the case. He believes public education in rural areas can fill the void.