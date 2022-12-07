Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Society Indonesia I
New Criminal Code which among others criminizes nonmarital sex is a set back for civil liberties - Jakarta Post
Indonesia updated its Criminal Code (KUHP) on Tuesday, when the House of Representatives passed a newly revised version that has ushered the country into a new era in which illiberalism and religious conservatism prevail.
Society Indonesia II
Editorial: Conservative turn - Jakarta Post
For decades, Indonesia has maintained its status as a country that is “neither religious nor secular” — a philosophical compromise, or conundrum, that reflects the longstanding ideological tensions between conservative and liberal forces in the country.
Environment Malaysia
Oil palm plantation picked as The Earthshot Prize finalist | The Star
A pioneering partnership between a non-governmental organisation and an oil palm plantation in Malaysia was selected as one of the 15 finalists for The Earthshot Prize 2022, the world’s most prestigious environmental prize led by Prince William and the Royal Foundation.
Unlock China
More COVID curbs eased in Beijing, other cities - China Daily
Authorities in several Chinese regions eased COVID-19 restrictions to varying degrees on Tuesday, slowly and steadily adopting a new approach to deal with the virus and making life less regimented for the people.
Energy Mongolia
President: Parliament should make an open discussion on coal case and make a transparent report to its citizens - Gogo Mongolia
U.Khurelsukh, the President of Mongolia posted on his official website that it is necessary to openly report to the public about the open discussion on the coal issue.
Obituary China
Editorial: Jiang Zemin's legacy inspiration for nation on path to modernization - China Daily
Jiang Zemin passed away in Shanghai on Nov 30 at the age of 96.
Politics Pakistan
Editorial: Is there a plan? - Dawn
IN opposition, the PTI chairman may undoubtedly be one of the most popular leaders in Pakistan’s history, but despite the groundswell of public support for his party, it appears Imran Khan is unable to use the situation to his political advantage and has no clear path for his next move.
Society S Korea
Opinion: Standing between K-pop and K-plague - Korea Herald
These days, Korean pop culture, from K-pop, to K-film to K-food, enjoys fame and popularity all over the world. The Korean people are proud of the phenomenon and greatly elated when foreign columnists remark that the popularity of Korean pop culture seems to have replaced that of American and British pop culture, which enchanted the world in the past.
Climate Bangladesh
Opinion: What Bangladesh must do now as a global climate leader | The Daily Star
The recent agreement by all countries to establish a new fund for loss and damage from human-induced climate change at COP27 was a simple recognition of an unfortunate reality that has existed for a long time. The reality is that the impacts that are now scientifically attributable to global temperature rise are now happening every day around the world, and most countries, rich or poor, are not at all prepared to address those impacts.
Finance Philippines
Opinion: Are we ready for a sovereign wealth fund? | Inquirer
As though our current national debt was not troubling enough, the bright boys around President Marcos Jr. are planning to set up a state investment fund that seeks to participate in the highly diversified global investment game. Dubbed the “Maharlika Investments Corp.,” the proposed entity is to be headed by Mr Marcos as chair of the board.
AI S Korea
Samsung, Naver team up to develop AI chips - Korea Herald
Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that the company will collaborate with local internet giant Naver to develop next-generation semiconductor solutions for advanced artificial intelligence systems.
EV Vietnam
Vinfast open first two stores in Cologne and Paris - Vietnam News
Vietnamese automaker VinFast, a member of private conglomerate Vingroup, on December 5 officially opened its first two stores in Cologne of Germany, and Paris of France.
Startup Singapore
S’pore haulage start-up acquires Indonesian platform in bid to expand across SE Asia - Straits Times
Home-grown haulage start-up Haulio said it had acquired a majority stake in Logol, an Indonesian digital logistics platform.