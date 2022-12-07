Wednesday, December 7, 2022

ANN news highlights: Wed, Dec 7, 2022

Society Indonesia I

New Criminal Code which among others criminizes nonmarital sex is a set back for civil liberties - Jakarta Post

Indonesia updated its Criminal Code (KUHP) on Tuesday, when the House of Representatives passed a newly revised version that has ushered the country into a new era in which illiberalism and religious conservatism prevail.

Society Indonesia II

Editorial: Conservative turn - Jakarta Post

For decades, Indonesia has maintained its status as a country that is “neither religious nor secular” — a philosophical compromise, or conundrum, that reflects the longstanding ideological tensions between conservative and liberal forces in the country.

Environment Malaysia

Oil palm plantation picked as The Earthshot Prize finalist | The Star

A pioneering partnership between a non-governmental organisation and an oil palm plantation in Malaysia was selected as one of the 15 finalists for The Earthshot Prize 2022, the world’s most prestigious environmental prize led by Prince William and the Royal Foundation.

Unlock China

More COVID curbs eased in Beijing, other cities - China Daily

Authorities in several Chinese regions eased COVID-19 restrictions to varying degrees on Tuesday, slowly and steadily adopting a new approach to deal with the virus and making life less regimented for the people.