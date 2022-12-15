Thursday, December 15, 2022
ANN news highlights: Thur, Dec 15, 2022
Travel & Tourism
China
Travellers to HK can continue to mainland, 15K cases logged | China Daily
Travellers arriving in Hong Kong are now free to continue directly to the mainland or Macao as long as they meet the required criteria starting Wednesday when the city clocked 14,870 new Covid-19 cases.
Japan
Travel subsidy goes on vacation Dec. 28, returns in reduced from Jan. 10 - The Japan News
The nationwide travel subsidy program that ends Dec. 28 will be restarted Jan. 10, 2023, the government has announced.
Vietnam
Koreans looking to recharge head to Vietnam - Korea Herald
With one out of every four travellers to Vietnam this year hailing from Korea, Koreans are expected to play a central role in the revitalization of Vietnam's tourism industry.
India
OYO launches 'Super OYO' - The Statesman
The category called ‘Super OYO’ constantly analyses each hotel’s performance on multiple parameters such as customer ratings and reviews, keeping maximum rooms operational consistently, and smooth check-in experience, among others, said the company.
US-Philipines
Historic number of Filipino Americans won in last November polls - Inquirer
A historic number of Filipino Americans were elected to local and state-level positions during the recent November elections.
South China Sea
DND airs concern over Chinese vessels ‘swarming’ in WPS | Inquirer
The Department of National Defense (DND) on Wednesday expressed concern over the reported “swarming” of Chinese vessels at the Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).
Summit EU-Asean
PM, France’s Macron urge halt to Russian attacks on Ukraine | Phnom Penh Post
Cambodia and France have called for an immediate cessation of airstrikes and drone attacks by Russia against the Ukrainian people and civilian infrastructure, while Prime Minister Hun Sen called his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron a “frank” and “trusted” conversation.
EU and Asean leaders keen on more cooperation in digital and green economies: PM Lee - Straits Times
Asean and European Union leaders have much interest in working more closely together, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Climate Vietnam
G-7, Vietnam reach $21b climate deal to cut coal use: Sources - Reuters for Straits Times
The Group of Seven (G-7) industrialised nations will provide US$15.5 billion (S$21 billion) to Vietnam to help the country transition away from coal, two Western sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Economy China
Editorial: China is open for business - Jakarta Post
We were told by countless new articles from around the world that China was in a bind with its zero-COVID policy. They suggested that while the approach failed to crush the virus, it was so closely intertwined with President Xi Jinping’s administration that Beijing had been left with no way to back out gracefully.
Afghanistan-Pakistan
zooinion: Trouble on the western frontier - Dawn
If there were any illusions about Pakistan having secured peace on its western frontier after the Afghan Taliban’s return to power last August, they should have been dispelled by now.
Economy
Philippines
ADB raises 2022 economic growth forecast for Philippines to 7.4% | Inquirer
As employment data improved and tourism recovered thanks to the lifting of COVID-19 mobility restrictions, the Asian Development Bank now expects Philippines’ gross domestic product to grow by 7.4 percent in 2022, better than its 6.5 percent forecast last September.
China
Targets set for increasing consumption - China daily
Policy document maps the way to fostering stronger domestic demand, promoting stability
Crypto
Crypto’s Binance seeks to reassure over reserves, says it is debt free - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Binance Holdings, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has sought to counter concerns about outflows by reiterating its position that user assets are underpinned by reserves while also flagging an absence of debt.
Chips Taiwan
Taiwan seeks to reassure on TSMC commitment to island despite US investment - Agencies for The Star
Taiwan's economy minister said on Wednesday that the island remains chipmaker TSMC's most important production base after the company announced it would more than triple planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion.