Thursday, December 15, 2022

ANN news highlights: Thur, Dec 15, 2022

Travel & Tourism

China

Travellers to HK can continue to mainland, 15K cases logged | China Daily

Travellers arriving in Hong Kong are now free to continue directly to the mainland or Macao as long as they meet the required criteria starting Wednesday when the city clocked 14,870 new Covid-19 cases.

Japan

Travel subsidy goes on vacation Dec. 28, returns in reduced from Jan. 10 - The Japan News

The nationwide travel subsidy program that ends Dec. 28 will be restarted Jan. 10, 2023, the government has announced.

Vietnam

Koreans looking to recharge head to Vietnam - Korea Herald

With one out of every four travellers to Vietnam this year hailing from Korea, Koreans are expected to play a central role in the revitalization of Vietnam's tourism industry.

India

OYO launches 'Super OYO' - The Statesman

The category called ‘Super OYO’ constantly analyses each hotel’s performance on multiple parameters such as customer ratings and reviews, keeping maximum rooms operational consistently, and smooth check-in experience, among others, said the company.

US-Philipines

Historic number of Filipino Americans won in last November polls - Inquirer

A historic number of Filipino Americans were elected to local and state-level positions during the recent November elections.