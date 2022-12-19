Monday, December 19, 2022

ANN news highlights: Mon, Dec 19, 2022

Bringing Asia Closer

Economy China

Stable growth highlighted as key task in '23 - China Daily

Facilitating a solid economic recovery with a focus on substantially expanding domestic demand and boosting market confidence will be key priorities for China next year, after a key meeting outlined major policy objectives and plans for the overall improvement of the world's second-largest economy.

N Korea

N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite - Yonhap for Korea Herald

North Korea has conducted an "important final-stage" test at its rocket launching facility on putting a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit, with a plan to complete preparations for the project by April next year, according to its state media Monday.

Antartica Japan

Japanese expedition team plans to extract ‘world’s oldest ice’ in Antarctica - The Japan News

A Japanese research team plans to make a new attempt at drilling through Antarctica’s ice sheet, in order to probe for changes in the global environment over the past 1 million years.

South China Sea

Chinese coast guard challenges anew PH resupply team to Ayungin Shoal | Inquirer

Personnel of the Western Command (Wescom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines who conducted a resupply mission and were bringing Christmas packages to troops assigned at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal had another unpleasant encounter with the Chinese coast guard near the area at the West Philippine Sea.

