Monday, December 19, 2022
Economy China
Stable growth highlighted as key task in '23 - China Daily
Facilitating a solid economic recovery with a focus on substantially expanding domestic demand and boosting market confidence will be key priorities for China next year, after a key meeting outlined major policy objectives and plans for the overall improvement of the world's second-largest economy.
N Korea
N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite - Yonhap for Korea Herald
North Korea has conducted an "important final-stage" test at its rocket launching facility on putting a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit, with a plan to complete preparations for the project by April next year, according to its state media Monday.
Antartica Japan
Japanese expedition team plans to extract ‘world’s oldest ice’ in Antarctica - The Japan News
A Japanese research team plans to make a new attempt at drilling through Antarctica’s ice sheet, in order to probe for changes in the global environment over the past 1 million years.
South China Sea
Chinese coast guard challenges anew PH resupply team to Ayungin Shoal | Inquirer
Personnel of the Western Command (Wescom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines who conducted a resupply mission and were bringing Christmas packages to troops assigned at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal had another unpleasant encounter with the Chinese coast guard near the area at the West Philippine Sea.
Myanmar Crisis
Electricity infrastructure subject to 210 attacks: SAC - Eleven Media
State Administration Council (SAC) has issued a statement that infrastructures concerning electricity such as power stations, sub-power stations, offices and staff housing were attacked and destroyed 210 times.
Politics Pakistan
Opinion: Can military stay out of politics? - Dawn
Days before he hung up his spurs after six years as army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke at Martyrs’ Day. That speech is both interesting and important and has not been properly unpacked.
Economy Vietnam
Can Vietnam mirror success of 'Miracle on the Han River'? - Korea Herald
Jobs Sri Lanka
A record number of Lankans secure foreign employment – Minister – The Island
More than 300,000 have gone overseas on employment through the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau so far this year. Labour and Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara said that it was the highest number of registered Sri Lankans to have gone overseas for employment in a year.
Hydro Nepal
Government, Nepal-China joint venture sign pact to develop $322 million hydro project - Kathmandu Post
The government on Sunday signed a project development agreement with a Nepal-China joint venture power developer to construct a $322 million project under the build, own, operate, and transfer modality.
Media Indonesia
Editorial: Money streaming in - Jakarta Post
In recent years, investors have been increasingly prying at profit from streaming service businesses in Indonesia. It is not surprising, given the industry has been gaining momentum throughout the pandemic and is projected to claim robust growth, at least for the next five years.
Energy Cambodia
Thailand’s CP Group and Soma team up on clean energy development - Phnom Penh Post
Prime Minister Hun Sen on December 17 authorised two conglomerates to begin researching clean energy projects, as this ties in with Cambodia’s goals of energy security and carbon neutrality.
Food Laos
Vinamilk Laos – Jagro to export fresh milk to Vietnam in May 2023 - Vientiane Times
Vinamilk Laos - Jagro plans to export fresh milk to Vietnam in May next year after the company recently built a modern milking barn in Phaxay district, Xieng Khuang province.
Cyber Vietnam
US cybersecurity firm sets up 1st research centre in Asia in HCM City - Vietnam News
OPSWAT, a US-based provider of critical infrastructure protection cybersecurity solutions, announced on December 16 the opening of its first critical infrastructure protection lab in Asia in its new office in HCM City.
Business India
58% of Indians cut 'Make in China' purchases across products in 2022 - The Statesman
About 58 % of Indians have reduced their ‘Make in China’ purchases due to the current geo-political situation while 26 % said they found Indian alternatives to be better in price and quality when it comes to fashion, apparel, vehicle accessories and gadgets categories, a new survey has shown.