Tuesday, December 20, 2022
ANN news highlights: Tue, Dec 20, 2022
Biodiversity
'Historic' COP15 deal reached on biodiversity - China Daily
After two weeks of intense debate at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, delegates from around the world agreed on Monday to adopt a landmark plan to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.
Migration Nepal
Migrant departures turn into exodus as economy stalls - Kathmandu Post
In the last three years, even as the coronavirus strangled the economy and rendered tens of thousands jobless, more than 1 million Nepalis left the country to find work in faraway lands.
Diplomacy China- Australia
Hopes expressed for Australia FM visit - China Daily
China expressed its hope on Monday for ties with Australia to return to the right track and develop in a sustainable manner, a day before Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visits China.
Dalai Lama
I prefer India, best place - The Statesman
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, on Monday, said that India is a perfect place and his permanent residence and that he prefers India.
World Cup
Opinion: Messi, Messier, Messiest | The Daily Star
It was, quite frankly, the most extraordinary final in the long history of the World Cup. A nail-biting, end-to-end game, full of goals, early leads and dramatic comebacks. A cliffhanger, really, in a tournament full of cliffhangers, as the staggering intensity with which it was played stretched absorbingly into extra time, and then some more, to be finally decided through penalty shootouts.
Christmas
Opinion: The silent ones | Inquirer
The story is told about a little boy who looked worried when he came home from school. When asked by his Dad why, he said: “We have a Christmas play tomorrow, and I am supposed to be Joseph, and I am not good at speaking.” His Dad said: “Don’t worry son. Joseph is the silent one. He has no speaking part.”
Economy Pakistan
Editorial: Dire straits - Dawn
WITH the government left with little to offer except gimmicks, the economic situation is deteriorating by the day. According to a news report published in this paper’s Friday pages, large-scale manufacturing — a bellwether for economic activity — contracted by a staggering 7.75pc in October, registering a slowdown for the second straight month.
Travel Malaysia
Malaysia's air passenger traffic to touch 80.8mil in 2023 - The Star
The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) anticipates air passenger traffic in 2023 to grow between 40 % and 52 per cent year on year (y-o-y), translating to between 74.6 million and 80.8 million passengers.
Economy Vietnam
Vietnam joins the 'Golden Triangle of Start-ups' in Southeast Asia - Vietnam News
Vietnam is joining the “Golden Triangle of Start-ups” in Southeast Asia with its strong, young domestic market, tremendous tech talent and continuous innovation which is expected to open up growth opportunities for the region in the near future.
Economy Cambodia
IMF reaffirms 5% GDP growth | Phnom Penh Post
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on December 18 reaffirmed the five-per-cent 2022 real GDP (gross domestic product) growth forecast for Cambodia that it made in September, despite fresh rounds of downward pressure brought by undergoing geopolitical conflicts and Covid-19-related woes.
Retail China
Japan convenience stores burgeoning in China - The Japan News
https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/business/companies/20221219-78343/
Japan’s three major convenience store operators are opening more and more outlets in China.
Battery Korea
LG Energy Solution to invest W4tr in battery plant expansion - Korea Herald
Finance China
Mainland, HK to expand eligible stocks under Stock Connect | China Daily
The top securities regulators in the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said on Monday that they have agreed in principle to expand the range of stocks eligible under the Stock Connect program between the two capital markets.