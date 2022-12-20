Tuesday, December 20, 2022

ANN news highlights: Tue, Dec 20, 2022

Biodiversity

'Historic' COP15 deal reached on biodiversity - China Daily

After two weeks of intense debate at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, delegates from around the world agreed on Monday to adopt a landmark plan to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

Migration Nepal

Migrant departures turn into exodus as economy stalls - Kathmandu Post

In the last three years, even as the coronavirus strangled the economy and rendered tens of thousands jobless, more than 1 million Nepalis left the country to find work in faraway lands.

Diplomacy China- Australia

Hopes expressed for Australia FM visit - China Daily

China expressed its hope on Monday for ties with Australia to return to the right track and develop in a sustainable manner, a day before Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visits China.

Dalai Lama

I prefer India, best place - The Statesman

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, on Monday, said that India is a perfect place and his permanent residence and that he prefers India.

World Cup

Opinion: Messi, Messier, Messiest | The Daily Star

It was, quite frankly, the most extraordinary final in the long history of the World Cup. A nail-biting, end-to-end game, full of goals, early leads and dramatic comebacks. A cliffhanger, really, in a tournament full of cliffhangers, as the staggering intensity with which it was played stretched absorbingly into extra time, and then some more, to be finally decided through penalty shootouts.