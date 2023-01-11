The number of Korean women married for the first time in their 30s surpassed women married in their 20s as of 2021.

According to Statistics Korea, the number of women married for the first time in their 30s surpassed women married in their 20s as of 2021. This is the first time in 31 years, since 1990 when the agency started to compile related data.

In 2021, the total number of reported marriages was 193,000, and of this number, women married for the first time were 157,000.

Analyzing cases by age for first-time marriages, 76,900 cases involved women in their 30s, which accounted for 49.1 % or almost half of the total number of cases. Followed by 71,263 in their 20s; 6,564 in their 40s; 798 in their teens and 724 in their 50s.