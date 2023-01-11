background-defaultbackground-default
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Travel China I
In reciprocal move, China halts ROK, Japan visas - China Daily

Travel China II
China's inbound, outbound tourism sees steady recoveryChina Daily

Economy
World Bank cuts 2023 world growth forecast in ‘sharp, long-lasting slowdown’ - AFP for Dawn

Military US-Japan
US to form island-response regiment on Okinawa - The Japan News

Asean Cambodia
First Cambodian ASEAN Secretariat chief ‘reflects prestige’ | Phnom Penh Post
 

