Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Check out what's hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).
ANN news highlights: Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Travel China I
In reciprocal move, China halts ROK, Japan visas - China Daily
Travel China II
China's inbound, outbound tourism sees steady recovery | China Daily
Economy
World Bank cuts 2023 world growth forecast in ‘sharp, long-lasting slowdown’ - AFP for Dawn
Military US-Japan
US to form island-response regiment on Okinawa - The Japan News
Asean Cambodia
First Cambodian ASEAN Secretariat chief ‘reflects prestige’ | Phnom Penh Post
Crime S Korea
South Korea’s most infamous serial killers - Korea Herald
2023 Nepal
Opinion: Things for Nepal to consider in 2023 - Kathmandu Post
Economy China
Experts: Fast rebound will benefit world - China Daily
Jobs Malaysia
Greater flexibility for bosses to hire foreign workers | The Star
Jobs Philippines
More employers optimistic with PH job market this year | Inquirer Business
Trade Myanmar-Thailand
Myawady-Mae Sot Friendship Bridge No.1 to reopen on January 12 | Eleven Media
Business Singapore
S’pore-listed firms must declare salaries and all payouts made to directors and CEOs under new rule - Straits Times
Travel Laos
Luang Prabang prepares for influx of Chinese tourists - Vientiane Times
Digital Japan
Editorial: Make best use of digitization to open pathways for success - The Japan News
Aviation Indonesia
Analysis: Garuda completes restructuring, back to black, resumes stock trading - Jakarta Post