Thursday, January 12, 2023
ANN news highlights: Thur, Jan 12, 2023
Myanmar Crisis
Asean unity won't be held hostage by Myanmar crisis: Retno - Jakarta Post
Diplomacy Indonesia
Editorial: Minister Retno’s outlook - Jakarta Post
Kudo Malaysia
Michelle Yeoh is Malaysia's first Golden Globe award winner - The Star
Travel China
Intl travel to accelerate with new steps in place - China Daily
Covid Drug China
China in talks with Pfizer to make COVID drug domestically | China Daily
Politics Japan
LDP aims to accelerate constitutional amendment discussions - The Japan News
Military S Korea
South Korea, US in talks on how to modernize UN Command: ministry - Korea Herald
Media
Media outlook: ‘Solutions stories’ may win back crisis-weary readers | Inquirer
Jobs Malaysia
Opinion: We need more migrant workers, but please treat them properly - Sin Chew Daily
EV Indonesia
Tesla nears preliminary deal for Indonesia electric car plant - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Economy China
All eyes on China's economic recovery |China Daily
Cruise India
PM to flag off world's longest river cruise on Friday - The Statesman
Economy Sri Lanka
Govt. under pressure to stop money printing – The Island
Economy Pakistan
S. Arabia mulls boosting investment in Pakistan to $10bn - Dawn
Mobile S Korea
Samsung to unveil Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1 in San Francisco - Korea Herald