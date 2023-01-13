Friday, January 13, 2023
Check out what's hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).
ANN news highlights: Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Economies
China
World Bank: China to see 4.3 per cent growth in 2023 - China Daily
Sri Lanka
WB forecasts shrinking of Lanka’s economy this year by 4.2 % – The Island
Cambodia
Cambodian economy grows by 5.1% in 2022: NBC | Phnom Penh Post
Travel Vietnam
MOH urges strengthened pandemic monitoring at border gates ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations - Vietnam News
Covid-19 Japan
Japan records highest-ever daily COVID death toll - The Japan News
Justice Nepal
Nepal has failed to ensure justice to conflict victims: Human Rights Watch - Kathmandu Post
Myanmar Crisis
Myanmar needs US$ 169.6 m to meet the humanitarian needs of children: UNICEF | Eleven Media
Defense Japan
At Japan-U.S. 2+2 talks, allies agree to bolster defense of Nansei Islands - The Japan News
Tensions India-China
Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable: Army Chief - The Statesman
Health Bhutan
Editorial: Losing health professionals is a concern | Kuensel
Investment Vietnam
Apple, Samsung supplier BOE plans two new factories in Việt Nam - Vietnam News
Investment Saudi-Korea
Saudi Arabia bets big on Hallyu with W1.2tr Kakao investment - Korea Herald
WEF Philippines
Marcos to ‘soft launch’ Maharlika Wealth fund in 2023 World Economic Forum | Inquirer
Crypto
Crypto crime volume hits all-time high on the back of more sanctions - Straits Times
Jobs HK-Philippines
PH, HK discuss possible hiring of 7,000 Filipino caregivers | Inquirer