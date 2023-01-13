background-defaultbackground-default
nationthailand
Friday, January 13, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Economies
China
World Bank: China to see 4.3 per cent growth in 2023 - China Daily
 

Sri Lanka
WB forecasts shrinking of Lanka’s economy this year by 4.2 % – The Island
 

Cambodia
Cambodian economy grows by 5.1% in 2022: NBC | Phnom Penh Post
 

Travel Vietnam
MOH urges strengthened pandemic monitoring at border gates ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations - Vietnam News
 

Covid-19 Japan
Japan records highest-ever daily COVID death toll - The Japan News
 

 

