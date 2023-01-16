Monday, January 16, 2023

ANN news highlights: Mon, Jan 16, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Crash Nepal I

68 bodies recovered from Yeti Airlines crash site so far - Kathmandu Post



Crash Nepal II

How did the Nepal plane crash happen? | The Daily Star



Livestream Yomiuri

Forum on Taiwan, Ukraine with Stanford experts - The Japan News



Travel China

International destinations excited to welcome back Chinese travelers - China Daily



Covid-19 China

China reiterates commitment to share COVID data with WHO, world - China Daily

