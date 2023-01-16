Monday, January 16, 2023
68 bodies recovered from Yeti Airlines crash site so far - Kathmandu Post
How did the Nepal plane crash happen? | The Daily Star
Forum on Taiwan, Ukraine with Stanford experts - The Japan News
International destinations excited to welcome back Chinese travelers - China Daily
China reiterates commitment to share COVID data with WHO, world - China Daily
Kishida Makes Overture to U.S. about Return to TPP - The Japan News
US-Japan pact may increase global tension - China Daily
Opinion: Rohingya drowning at sea as regional leaders fail to act - Jakarta Post
Opinion: A subtle reminder to EEZ negotiators | Inquirer
Opinion: Stronger Malaysia-Indonesia ties is key to ASEAN’s growth and stability - Sin Chew Daily
Leaders agree to broaden ties with $30 billion investment - Korea Herald
Govt unveils new steps to help small businesses - China Daily
Bhutanese economy to grow at 4.1 % in current FY: World Bank | Kuensel
Systemic risk lurks ahead, says Habib Bank CEO - Dawn
Taiwan’s StarLux launches route to Hanoi - Vietnam News