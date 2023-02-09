background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, March 01, 2023
Thursday, February 9, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Thur, Feb 9, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

MH17 Russia
Investigators end MH17 downing probe despite ‘indications’ of Putin’s involvement - Reuters for Straits Times
 

Earthquake Türkiye
Graphic: World’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000 - Korea Herald
 

Indonesia 
Embassy reports first Indonesian deaths in Turkey quakes - Jakarta Post
 

Bangladesh
Bangladesh sends 46-member rescue team to Turkey | The Daily Star
 

China
Chinese civilian efforts intensify to help Türkiye quake rescue | China Daily

