Thursday, February 9, 2023

Himalaya

Opinion: Sinking Himalayas - The Statesman



Finance Pakistan

Feature: The State Bank of Pakistan is equally to blame for the current economic mess - Dawn



Economy Malaysia

Malaysia will be stuck with ‘middle-income’ trap if brain drain issue not addressed, says academic | The Star



Economy Brunei

Five sectors identified in diversification drive | Borneo Bulletin



Aviation Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines to fully restore flight network to China - Vietnam News

