Thursday, February 9, 2023
ANN news highlights: Thur, Feb 9, 2023
MH17 Russia
Investigators end MH17 downing probe despite ‘indications’ of Putin’s involvement - Reuters for Straits Times
Earthquake Türkiye
Graphic: World’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000 - Korea Herald
Indonesia
Embassy reports first Indonesian deaths in Turkey quakes - Jakarta Post
Bangladesh
Bangladesh sends 46-member rescue team to Turkey | The Daily Star
China
Chinese civilian efforts intensify to help Türkiye quake rescue | China Daily
Nepal
Nepal to provide relief packages to earthquake-hit Turkey - Kathmandu Post
Cambodia
Cambodia sends aid for Turkiye relief efforts | Phnom Penh Post
Crisis Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka bankruptcy to last until 2026: President - AFP for Straits Times
Diplomacy Philippines-Japan
Marcos starts 5-day official visit to Japan | Inquirer
Kpop
YG's next big thing: Baby Monster members with Thai and Japanese members unveiled - Korea Herald
Himalaya
Opinion: Sinking Himalayas - The Statesman
Finance Pakistan
Feature: The State Bank of Pakistan is equally to blame for the current economic mess - Dawn
Economy Malaysia
Malaysia will be stuck with ‘middle-income’ trap if brain drain issue not addressed, says academic | The Star
Economy Brunei
Five sectors identified in diversification drive | Borneo Bulletin
Aviation Vietnam
Vietnam Airlines to fully restore flight network to China - Vietnam News