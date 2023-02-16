Thursday, February 16, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN news highlights: Thur, Feb 16, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Earthquake Turkiye
Malaysia
Malaysia stands with Turkiye following earthquake disaster, says PM Anwar in Ankara - The Star
S Korea
S. Korea shifts to rebuilding in Turkey - Korea Herald
Bhutan
Editorial: A lesson from Turkey quakes | Kuensel
Media India
Indian tax probe of BBC a follow-up, not vindictive: official - Reuters for Dawn
South China Sea I
Caution urged over Manila maneuvering | China Daily
South China Sea II
‘Good gesture’: Pinoy fishers rescued by Chinese in PH waters | Inquirer
Tensions China-US I
China vows to take countermeasures after US unveils blacklist - World - China Daily
Tensions China-US II
Chinese chip association opposes the reported US, Dutch, Japan deal - China Daily
Heritage G20
Preservation of heritage theme of G-20 meet on culture - The Statesman
G20 India
Opinion: India’s G20 opportunity - The Statesman
Politics Indonesia
Editorial: Politics holds Papua hostage - Jakarta Post
Society Bangladesh
Opinion: The Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde in all of us | The Daily Star
Business India
Hindenburg Research Report: Supreme Court moved for probe into Adani group of companies, SBI, LIC - The Statesman
Mineral Mongolia
Korea, Mongolia pledge rare earths cooperation - Korea Herald
Food Philippines
Marcos approves adoption of hybrid rice to boost crop yield | Inquirer