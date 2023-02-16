Thursday, February 16, 2023

Politics Indonesia

Editorial: Politics holds Papua hostage - Jakarta Post



Society Bangladesh

Opinion: The Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde in all of us | The Daily Star



Business India

Hindenburg Research Report: Supreme Court moved for probe into Adani group of companies, SBI, LIC - The Statesman



Mineral Mongolia

Korea, Mongolia pledge rare earths cooperation - Korea Herald



Food Philippines

Marcos approves adoption of hybrid rice to boost crop yield | Inquirer

