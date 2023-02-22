Wednesday, February 22, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Wed, Feb 22, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Ukraine

Singapore

Ukraine crisis could get worse before it gets better: Singapore’s FM Vivian - Straits Times

Japan

Japan to Provide 5.5 Bil. Dollars in Fresh Aid to Ukraine - The Japan News

China

Editorial: New thinking for ending Ukraine crisis: China Daily

Rohingya

‘It will create more challenges’ | The Daily Star

Asean-US

Upcoming Partner with Asean Act to elevate Asean’s status in US - Straits Times