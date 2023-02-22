Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Wednesday, February 22, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Wed, Feb 22, 2023
Ukraine
Singapore
Ukraine crisis could get worse before it gets better: Singapore’s FM Vivian - Straits Times

Japan
Japan to Provide 5.5 Bil. Dollars in Fresh Aid to Ukraine - The Japan News

China
Editorial: New thinking for ending Ukraine crisis: China Daily 

Rohingya
‘It will create more challenges’ | The Daily Star

Asean-US
Upcoming Partner with Asean Act to elevate Asean’s status in US - Straits Times

