Wednesday, February 22, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Wed, Feb 22, 2023
Ukraine
Singapore
Ukraine crisis could get worse before it gets better: Singapore’s FM Vivian - Straits Times
Japan
Japan to Provide 5.5 Bil. Dollars in Fresh Aid to Ukraine - The Japan News
China
Editorial: New thinking for ending Ukraine crisis: China Daily
Rohingya
‘It will create more challenges’ | The Daily Star
Asean-US
Upcoming Partner with Asean Act to elevate Asean’s status in US - Straits Times
Capitalism
Japan, U.K. Economy Experts Discuss Reform of Capitalism - The Japan News
Geopolitics India
Opinion: The world responds to a rising India - The Statesman
S Asia
Opinion: Reimagining South Asia - Jakarta Post
EV Indonesia
Indonesia to introduce EV purchase incentives in March - Jakarta Post
RCEP Philippines
Senate ratifies RCEP with more than two-thirds voting for it | Inquirer
Aviation
Singapore
SIA’s third-quarter profit soars to record $628m as passenger demand returns - Straits Times
S Korea
Joint development of cargo aircraft with UAE is KAI’s top priority: CEO - Korea Herald
Cambodia
Main S Reap airport work ‘done by March’ | Phnom Penh Post
Philippines
Editorial: Fixing sorry state of PH aviation | Inquirer
Retail Vietnam
Foreign firms inject more investments into local retail sector - Vietnam News