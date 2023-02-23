5 best places for hot air ballooning in Asia

Jaipur, India

Despite there being quite a few places in India that fly commercial hot air balloons in various locations, there is no place like the ‘Pink City.’ This city, on its own accord, is on every international visitor’s list of ‘places to go’ but it’s truly from the air that one can appreciate all the landscape Jaipur has to offer. On a good day, you’re sure to fly by the beautiful Amber Fort; one of the six ancient hill forts courtesy of the royalties of India. Most of the flights in Jaipur are sunrise flights while sunset flights are scheduled if the weather is good. Their peak season starts from September to April.

Dambulla, Sri Lanka

Dambulla is one of the three main towns that encompass the iconic ‘Lion Rock’ of Sigiriya. A different visual work goes down while you go up away from its many lakes and jungle areas within its dry plains of Sri Lanka. The ballooning season here starts in November and ends in April and have two active balloons and pilots in shifts. Sunset flights are not recommended as the afternoon weather in Dambulla is seldom considered suitable for hot air balloons.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

The countryside, small monasteries, and village scenery are just what you might need for a refreshing change of pace. Even though hot air ballooning was not something people thought of doing in Chiang Mai but these days the companies operating the hot air balloons in both Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, Thailand has found their way around the air. Their flight schedules are at both sunrise and sunset and are subject to weather changes, just like all the other hot-air balloon flights. So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and plan your next dinner on the air!

