Monday, February 27, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Mon, Feb 27, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Climate Philippines
Global study lists PH provinces at most risk of climate damage | Inquirer
Diplomacy China-EU
Visits will enhance Sino-European ties - China Daily
South China Sea
Island facing West Philippine Sea seen boosting coastal defense | Inquirer
Society S Korea
More Korean women think marriage, childbirth unneccessary: survey - Korea Herald
Robotic Japan
House-Bound ‘Pilots’ Operate Avatar Robots in Hokkaido Cafe - The Japan News
ChatGPT
Opinion: ‘Rethink education in wake of ChatGPT’ | The Star
Geopolitics Japan
Editorial: Japan Has Significant Role to Play in Restoring World Order - The Japan News
Tourism Cambodia
All hands on deck for ‘Visit Cambodia Year 2023’ drive | Phnom Penh Post
Aviation Vietnam
Resumption of air routes from Viet Nam to China postponed to late April: Aviation authority - Vietnam News
Jobs HK
Hong Kong airline worker shortage hits city’s push to reopen - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Debts IMF
IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles at G20 - Reuters for Dawn
Economy India
India to become third-largest economy in 4-5 years: Minister - The Statesman
Telecom S Korea
Telecom carriers to show off future tech in Barcelona - Korea Herald