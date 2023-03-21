Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Tue, Mar 21, 2023
Summit Xi-Putin I
Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine - Bloomberg for Straits Times
 

Summit Xi-Putin II
Xi's visit to give fresh impetus to ties - China Daily
 

Summit Modi-Kushida
Indo-Pacific
Kishida Pledges $75 Bil. Investment in Indo-Pacific Region - The Japan News
 

Rail 
India, Japan exchange notes on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail - The Statesman
 

Bangladesh
Japan looking at possibility of economic ties with Bangladesh: Kishida | The Daily Star
 

