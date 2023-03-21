Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Check out what's hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).
ANN News Highlights: Tue, Mar 21, 2023
Summit Xi-Putin I
Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Summit Xi-Putin II
Xi's visit to give fresh impetus to ties - China Daily
Summit Modi-Kushida
Indo-Pacific
Kishida Pledges $75 Bil. Investment in Indo-Pacific Region - The Japan News
Rail
India, Japan exchange notes on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail - The Statesman
Bangladesh
Japan looking at possibility of economic ties with Bangladesh: Kishida | The Daily Star
Health Indonesia
Indonesia gears up to allow foreign medical specialists to practise in the country - Straits Times
Crime Vietnam
Seven tonnes of smuggled elephant tusks discovered in record seizure - Vietnam News
Food Laos
Over 1 million people suffering food insecurity in Laos - Vientiane Times
Airport Philippines
Fix ‘turf war’ at Manila airport, execs told | Inquirer
Society S Korea
No. of first-time brides in 40s outstrips those in 20s - Korea Herald
ChatGPT
Opinion: Making inclusive education possible | Inquirer
Indo-Pacific
Editorial: Nuclearizing the Indo-Pacific - Jakarta Post
Credit Suisse
Shocked Credit Suisse staff in S’pore, Hong Kong fret about retrenchments - Agencies for Straits Times
IMF Sri Lanka
IMF greenlights US$7 bn funding for Sri Lanka - The Island
Travel Vietnam
Aviation firms ready to welcome Chinese tourists - Vietnam News