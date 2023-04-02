Sunday, April 2, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Sun, April 2, 2023

Malaysia-China I

Malaysia secures US$38.5 bil investments from China through 19 MOUs | The Star

Malaysia-China II

China visit secures huge returns for Malaysia, says Anwar - The Star

Singapore-China I

China wants to work with Singapore as it executes ‘ambitious blueprint’, says Li Qiang in meeting with PM Lee - Straits Times

Singapore-China II

China, Singapore substantively conclude FTA subsequent negotiations - China Daily

Singapore-China III

Singapore and China’s upgraded relationship: What it means - Straits Times