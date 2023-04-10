Asia Updates - Monday, April 10, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Mon, April 10, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
ChatGPT
————————
Japan
Japan Universities Restrict Students’ Use of ChatGPT - The Japan News
S Korea I
Global Business Forum seeks ways to live with advanced AI - Korea Herald
S Korea II
Editorial: Regulating ChatGPT - Korea Herald
Philippines
The 10 Applications Of ChatGPT In Daily Life | Inquirer
Singapore
Explainer for kids and parents on ChatGPT, the new AI tool that is the talk of the town - Straits Times
—————————
Corruption Sri Lanka
Govt gazettes new anti-corruption bill after IMF deal – The Island
Espinage S Korea
Korea to 'consult' with US over alleged wiretapping of national security office - Korea Herald
Politics Indonesia
Analysis: Grand alliance in talks for presidential election - Jakarta Post
India
Opinion: Search for a country / The Statesman
Economy Pakistan
Analysis: PDM’s economic year in review - Dawn
EV China
Tesla to build new Megafactory in Shanghai | China Daily
Business S Korea
LG Electronics CEO travels to Southeast Asia to further market dominance - Korea Herald
EV Japan
Toyota Aims to Release 10 EV Models by 2026 - Jiji Press for The Japan News
Vietnam-UAE
Việt Nam, UAE to begin negotiations for comprehensive economic partnership agreement - Vietnam News
Trade Nepal
Nepal has two main border points with China. But why does trade suffer? - Kathmandu Post