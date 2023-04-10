Asia Updates - Monday, April 10, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, April 10, 2023
Asia Updates - Monday, April 10, 2023

Asia Updates - Monday, April 10, 2023

MONDAY, April 10, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Mon, April 10, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

ChatGPT
————————
Japan
Japan Universities Restrict Students’ Use of ChatGPT - The Japan News

S Korea I
Global Business Forum seeks ways to live with advanced AI - Korea Herald

S Korea II
Editorial: Regulating ChatGPT - Korea Herald

Philippines
The 10 Applications Of ChatGPT In Daily Life | Inquirer 

Singapore
Explainer for kids and parents on ChatGPT, the new AI tool that is the talk of the town - Straits Times

—————————

Corruption Sri Lanka
Govt gazettes new anti-corruption bill after IMF dealThe Island

Espinage S Korea
Korea to 'consult' with US over alleged wiretapping of national security office - Korea Herald

Politics Indonesia 
Analysis: Grand alliance in talks for presidential election - Jakarta Post

India
Opinion: Search for a country / The Statesman

Economy Pakistan
Analysis: PDM’s economic year in review - Dawn

