‘That was intentional’: Canada on Chinese warship’s close call with US destroyer in Taiwan Strait

Video footage broadcast by Canadian website Global News showed the close encounter between the ships.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canadian Navy Commander Paul Mountford was onboard HMCS Montreal when he saw a Chinese warship come dangerously close to a US destroyer in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday.

“The fact this was announced over the radio prior to doing it clearly indicated that was intentional,” Mountford said. “Maneuvering close to each other, 150 yards is very scary, and you never want to be that close to another vessel because too many things can go wrong, and you can actually have a collision.”

The maritime encounter was the latest close call between the Chinese and U.S. military. On May 26, the US Indo-Pacific Command said that a Chinese fighter jet carried out an "unnecessarily aggressive" manoeuvre near a US military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace.

The spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, did not comment on the specifics of the jet incident but said the US had "frequently deployed aircraft and vessels for close-in reconnaissance on China, which poses a serious danger to China’s national security."

On Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu told Asia's top security summit that conflict with the United States would be an "unbearable disaster" but that his country sought dialogue over confrontation.

Reuters