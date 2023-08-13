Halley’s comet could have had a different name

Yang explained that the daily log from the Joseon era, which lasted from 1392 to 1910, recorded who the observers were including their names, how they kept the logs and where the observation took place.

“The log says, ‘The body, tail and colour of the comet were not different from yesterday,’” he said. “To do this, the observers must compare that night’s log from the previous night or one of the observers must have stayed for two nights in a row.”

Studying the names written in the log, he found that one of the five observers stayed for two consecutive nights.

“It shows how systematic and scientific the observations were even back then,” he said. “And the way they kept the log is very similar to how modern-day astronomers would observe comets. If you have three days of a comet’s log, we can calculate the comet’s orbit. This can let us figure out how the comet orbited the Earth then and how the comet’s orbit has changed over time.”

Yang underlined that this would eventually allow us to figure out what factors can affect comets in the solar system and how much they can impact comets.

“In order for mankind to conduct space exploration, we need to calculate the chances of meteor showers,” he said. “How can we figure it out? By looking at historical records and analyzing them statistically.”

According to Yang, Korea and China have astronomy records running over 2,000 years. He says China has more data, but it lacks continuity because it had numerous kingdoms that lasted less than 200 years.

“Astronomy was one of the most heavily-studied subjects by the royal family. It was considered important because astronomy is a study of time and space,” he said. “Our ancestors studied skies and stars to figure out the timing of farming and where to go.”

Yang acknowledged that there have been individual astronomers in European countries going back a long time, and some had observed Halley’s comet after its namesake's death. However, he noted that Korea’s archaeoastronomy records were led by kingdoms, which would be equivalent to the national archives of today.

So while Halley identified the comet's pattern, Joseon Korea also had the information needed, along with a wealth of other data that remains preserved in the records.

“Our ancestors did not name the comet. If any royal family wanted to name the comet after either a Joseon and Goryeo astronomer, it could have had a different name,” he said.

Korea’s astronomers have joined hands to push for the Unesco world heritage recognition of the three daily logs from the Joseon Dynasty.

“There are many domestic scholars who are not aware of our historical astronomy,” said Yang. “Across the globe, not many people know about our logs. But what we have is something that worldwide people would take interest in.”

Kan Hyeong-woo

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network