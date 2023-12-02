German Federal prosecutor declines to investigate Myanmar atrocities

The complaint, filed in January 2023 under the principle of universal jurisdiction against senior Myanmar military generals and others, focused on those responsible for committing genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes against the Bengali in 2016 and 2017 and for crimes against humanity committed throughout the country since the Myanmar military launched a military takeover in February 2021.

There is no reason to believe that this decision will hamper future universal jurisdiction complaints either in Germany or elsewhere, said Fortify Rights.

"The prosecutor's decision is hugely disappointing," said Matthew Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Fortify Rights.