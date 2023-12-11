South Korea asks young couples why they refuse to have children

The Ministry of Health and Welfare hosted six young couples who do not plan to have children at the meeting hosted in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, in a bid to acquire ideas for policies that will help tackle the issue of the faltering birth rate in South Korea.

Several of the participants raised concerns over the hypercompetitive nature of college entrance admissions, which starts from a very young age.

"(Parents) constantly compare kids from their first birthday parties, even over which child started walking. I don't think I can engage in such endless competition," one of the participants said.

Those who took part in the discussion stressed that everything becomes subject to comparison among parents. One mentioned that a couple he knew got an expensive car way out of their budget so their children would not lose face in front of their friends.