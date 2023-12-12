Eight NATO envoys to visit Seoul to discuss Indo-Pacific security

The three-day visit from Wednesday to Friday aims to "engage in discussions on the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and other pertinent issues," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The participating countries are the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Romania and Poland, according to the ministry.

The NATO ambassadors are scheduled to meet with South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin on Wednesday. Throughout their visit, they will also meet Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and partake in various events coordinated by the US Embassy in Seoul.

The upcoming meetings between Shin and the NATO ambassadors will "involve an assessment of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and surrounding areas and centre defence cooperation between NATO and South Korea," Jeon Ha-kyu, the spokesperson for South Korea's Defense Ministry, said Monday.

NATO, short for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a security alliance formed during the Cold War as a response to threats posed by the then-Soviet Union. Currently, NATO comprises 31 member countries.

The Korea Herald has learned that the upcoming "field trip" was not officially organized by NATO. Instead, the responsibility for coordinating the trip's itinerary lies with the US Embassy in Seoul.

The collective visit by NATO allies' representatives is seen as the first of its kind and aligns with NATO's increased collaboration with its four Asia-Pacific partners, referred to as AP4, a government source who wished to remain anonymous told The Korea Herald when asked about the implications of the visit.