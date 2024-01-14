Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te urges China for dialogue to 'replace confrontation.'

Results showed that he secured about 40 % of the votes, while Mr Hou gained around 33 % and Ko, about 26 %. Voter turnout was nearly 70 per cent.

But Lai’s vote share was less than that of incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen, also of the DPP, in her first presidential contest in 2016, which was also a three-way race.

She garnered 56.1 %, as opposed to KMT’s Eric Chu’s 31 % , and 12.8 % for Mr James Soong of the People First Party.

Preliminary analysis suggests that Ko had made some inroads with young Taiwanese weary of the two main parties.

Commenting on Lai’s electoral victory, China said that the result of the election shows that DPP cannot represent the mainstream sentiments of voters on the island. “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan,” it said.

The vote “will not impede the inevitable trend of China’s reunification”, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said in a statement carried by state news agency Xinhua.

Beijing also said it would not tolerate “separatist activities” in Taiwan. “We will adhere to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle and firmly oppose the separatist activities aimed at ‘Taiwan independence’ as well as foreign interference.”

Conceding defeat at a KMT event to thank voters in New Taipei City, Hou said: “I have let everybody down, I want to convey my apology.”

He congratulated Lai and Hsiao Bi-khim, who will be vice-president. The latter was most recently Taipei’s de facto ambassador to Washington.

On his part, Ko thanked the youth voters who backed him.

“We have shown to the world that Taiwan is not just about the Green or Blue camp. Democracy is Taiwan’s most valuable asset,” he said, referring to the party colours of DPP and KMT respectively.

Lai’s win means that the DPP has secured an unprecedented third presidential term.

No political party has won more than two consecutive four-year terms since presidential elections were introduced in 1996.

However, the DPP failed to maintain its legislative majority in the parliamentary elections held at the same time, which will limit the president-elect’s ability to pass major reforms.

None of the main parties secured a majority in the 113-seat legislature.

The KMT took 52 seats, the DPP 51, and the TPP eight, while two went to independents.

In his post-victory speech, Lai said he understood and respected the people’s expectations of effective government with strong checks and balances.

He pledged to embrace talent from different political groups, prioritising issues that have consensus among the political parties, without providing specifics.

“We will work to set aside differences while maintaining clear lines of communication,” he said.

At the DPP’s victory rally held outside the party’s headquarters in Taipei, thousands of euphoric supporters started chanting “Hello, president” when it became clear Lai would win.

Restaurant manager Kuo Ying-kuei, 37, donning the campaign’s official green baseball jacket, told The Straits Times that she can now heave a sigh of relief.

“When I saw footage of the huge turnout at the TPP rally on the eve of the election, I was really worried for Lai’s chances. I can rest easy now that we have a leader who will do his best to protect our precious freedoms.”

Yip Wai Yee

The Straits Times

Asia News Network