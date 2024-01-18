Pakistan - Iran relations

Rich in natural resources, Iran possesses the second largest gas reserves, fourth largest crude oil reserves and significant non-fuel mineral resources, the people of Iran called Persia until 1935, are deeply proud of their history, culture and language.

Historically, Iran is an ancient land, with recorded history dating back to 550 BCE, when Cyrus founded the first Persian empire, the Achaemenid, the fourth king of, Darius, expanded the borders of the empire to include territories from Anatolia to the River Indus.

The Sassanid Empire ruled Persia for nearly nine centuries from 224 BCE to 651 CE, towards the end of this empire, Muslim Arabs and Persians came face to face in the Battle of Qadisiya, in 636 CE, germinating a lasting rivalry.

Since 1979, Iran has been an Islamic Republic. At no point in this historical journey of over 2,500 years, has the nationalistic fervour of the Iranian people ever diminished.

In history, language, art and culture, there has been considerable congruity between the Persian mainland and the territories of Pakistan.

The Persian language spread to India in the 16th century when the Mughals adopted it as the court language. Allama Iqbal is well known in Iran as Iqbal-i-Lahoori, much of the poetry of Ghalib and Iqbal, as indeed the national anthem of Pakistan, is in Persian.

Iran was the first country to recognise Pakistan, on Aug 14, 1947. Iran is also the country that hosted the first embassy of Pakistan abroad.