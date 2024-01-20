North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable underwater drones

The test of "Haeil 5-23," a system of underwater drones capable of covert nuclear attacks on naval forces and ports, was carried out in a show of protest against a joint maritime military drill of South Korea, Japan and the United States held earlier this week, the KCNA reported. The trilateral maritime drill involved nine warships, including the US Navy's nuclear-powered carrier, the USS Carl Vinson.

"The Underwater Weapon System Institute under the DPRK Academy of Defense Science conducted an important test of its underwater nuclear weapon system ‘Haeil-5-23’ under development in the East Sea of Korea," a North Korean Ministry of National Defense spokesperson was quoted as saying by the KCNA, in English. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea. The KCNA did not further specify where the test of underwater drones took place.