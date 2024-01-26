PDP’s economic stimulus: Bhutan’s recovery anticipation

Despite the country’s economic growth forecasted to slow down to 3.9 per cent in 2023 and 4.7 per cent in 2024 from 5.2 per cent in 2022, attributed mainly to a decline in construction activity, the PDP’s ESP is expected to play a pivotal role.

Economists and bankers express varied opinions on the ESP, emphasising investment in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. The government intends to fund the programme out of the 13th Plan budget outlay of Nu 512 billion, with assistance from the Government of India.

Optimal allocation of the ESP, according to experts, should target quality employment generation and labour productivity, particularly through capital deepening. Capital deepening is a situation where the capital per worker is increasing in the economy, also referred to as an increase in capital intensity.

Suggestions include focusing on agriculture, manufacturing, and output subsidy support in agriculture. An economist added that the focus should be on the agriculture and manufacturing sector (household and small manufacturers), especially value addition on agricultural and livestock products and artisan production.

“In agriculture, the focus should shift from input subsidy to output subsidy supported by market-based instruments such as insurance schemes and price hedging,” he added. “To boost aggregate demand, the government should also focus from supply-side tourism policy to demand-side tourism policy.”

The PDP government pledged to form a high-powered task force to develop the implementation of the 15 billion ESP with the establishment of economic development chaired by the prime minister.