Horticulture farmers hardest hit as climate changes

Key cash crops like oranges and apples have seen a production decline exceeding 50 % between 2012 and 2022.

In 2012, there were 306,181 apple trees, out of which 243,967 were bearing trees, producing 7,666 metric tonnes (MT) of apples. In 2022, the number of apple trees decreased to 175,331, with 119,688 being bearing trees, and the production dropped to 2,222.94MT, according to agricultural statistics.

The yield per tree also plunged to 18.6kg per tree in 2022 from 31.42kg yield per tree in 2012.

An agriculture officer attributes the loss in production in the horticulture industry to climate change. “Apple orchards are suffering from woolly aphids, brown rot, collar rots, and apple scab diseases being reported in almost all apple-growing northern districts.”

“Unlike field crops, fruits are highly vulnerable and sensitive to climate change because of their longer duration for establishment,” an agriculture officer said. “With climate change, the country is experiencing frequent extreme weather events causing widespread damages to crops and livelihoods of people.”

He said that the issue with global warming had a dramatic effect on the chilling requirement of temperature fruits such as apples. “Studies have projected a decline in the winter chill which is crucial for many fruits and nuts grown in temperate countries.”