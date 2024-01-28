Khadi Fest 2024 spotlights Bangladesh's cultural heritage

Celebrating the beauty of Khadi, the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) has organised ‘Khadi Fest 2024,’ scheduled from January 19 to 20, 2024, at Aloki Convention Center, 211 Tejgaon Link Road, from 10 AM to 8 PM.

To make this two-day event more exciting, a runway show, titled "Khadi: The Future Fabric Show," featuring the works of Bangladeshi designers has been showcased from 7 PM to 8:30 PM.

President of the FDCB, Maheen Khan, stated, "This is the fourth edition of the Khadi festival and we want our Khadi pieces to be something meaningful. We wish to tell our stories with our collection. Khadi is very much alive today and by absorbing the contemporary shades, it has become the fabric of tomorrow."