Election office bombings in Pakistan kill 24 ahead of polls

The first attack happened in Pashin, a district in Baluchistan province, said Jan Achakzai, the spokesperson for the provincial government. Officials said at least 14 people were killed in the attack and the wounded are being transported to a nearby hospital. Police said some of them were listed in critical condition.

Later Wednesday, another bombing at the elections office of politician Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party in Qilla Saifullah town of Baluchistan killed at least 10 people, Acahkzai and local authorities said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, which came a day before Pakistan held parliamentary elections. Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz denounced the bombings.