Liberating the Bhutanese Consciousness

The small population of eight hundred thousand who preserve its Buddhist soul has always strived to create their path in a rapidly changing modern world.

Bhutan was the first nation to lead and adopt the principles of Gross National Happiness (GNH) over Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the last nation to introduce the TV and internet.

Traditionally, Bhutanese society is grounded in close-knit communities within a Buddhist cosmology.

Before the introduction of globalized formal banking, their largely self-sufficient economy prospered on the joys of community sharing. Tradition holds villagers coming together in festival-like celebrations to assist in building homes for one another. Money, in such an ecosystem, was not the benchmark of joy.

Social satisfaction was deeply rooted in Buddhist teachings, which emphasized life's impermanence and advocated liberation from the mind’s three poisons: greed, jealousy, and ignorance.

Symbols like the Wheel of Life and the portrait of the four harmonious friends (Thuenpa Puenzhi) depicting unity, cooperation, and the interconnected nature of existence shaped their moral compass.

A time-honoured tradition involved families sending at least one child for monastic studies creating a seamless blend of worldly and spiritual pursuits. This equilibrium ensured that the worldly nurtured the spiritual, and in return, the spiritual enriched the worldly.

In governance, the royal body provided visionary guidance and also represented moral ideals for Bhutanese citizens.

This moral compass extended to the voluntary introduction of democracy, an extraordinary move rooted in human values and wisdom. This was a significant step, given the deep reverence the Bhutanese people have for their monarchy.