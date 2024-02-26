India will become a world power in Modi’s third term
The Union Minister was addressing a huge gathering of BJP booth-level workers at Khajuraho in the lesser-developed Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday gave a clarion call to BJP workers to strive for a resounding victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming to secure over 400 seats to ensure the re-election of Narendra Modi for a third term. Shah emphasised that under Modi’s able leadership, India would transform into a world power and attain the status of ‘Mahaan Bharat’ in the next five years.
Addressing a huge gathering of BJP booth-level workers at Khajuraho in the lesser-developed Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, Shah claimed, “The BJP is a party, which does what it says and fulfils what it promises.”
“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has witnessed a decade of development, the welfare of 60 crore poor, a terrorism-free environment, 33 per cent reservation for women, the abolition of Section 370 in Kashmir, the annulment of Triple Talaq and fulfilment of numerous other promises,” Shah asserted.
Highlighting the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to mock me in 2019 over our (the BJP’s) promise of constructing the Ram Temple,” Shah said, citing the days when he was the BJP president.
“Congress ne apne shaasan me Ram Mandir ko latka, atka aur bhatka rakha tha,” Shah commented.
“The Congress and its leaders continuously abuse Sanatan Dharma and the Indian culture,” he averred. “But Modi ji fulfilled the dreams of crores of Sanatan Dharma followers by conducting the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January this year,” the Home Minister stated.
“The Congress and corruption are synonymous. During its 10-year rule in the country (from 2004-2014), the Congress indulged in scams and corruption running into more than Rs 12 lakh crore,” Shah alleged.
“On the contrary, no one can point a finger towards PM Modi regarding any financial irregularity of even a single penny during the BJP’s 10-year rule (from 2014 till date),” Shah claimed.
“PM Modi has ensured a transparent and honest government in the country,” the Union Home Minister stated.
He claimed that the country is safe and secure under the BJP government. “During the Congress regime, ‘Aaliya, Maaliya and Jamaaliya’ came from Pakistan and attacked India and ran away but the then PM Manmohan Singh did not utter a single word,” Shah charged.
“But PM Modi carried out a surgical strike and hit Pakistan inside its home,” Shah said.
The Home Minister said that the BJP government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor, backward, tribals and farmers.
“We have given 150 per cent MSP to farmers, health cover to crores of poor, gas connections to women and houses to the backward classes,” Shah stated.
Citing the example of Madhya Pradesh, Shah claimed that the Union Congress government gave only Rs 1.99 lakh crore in 10 years for the state’s development whereas PM Modi has given Rs 7.44 lakh crore in just nine years.
“In the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, MP gave 27 out of 29 seats to the BJP. In 2019, the state gave 28 out of 29 seats, and this year, MP must give all 29 seats to the BJP so that the party achieves its 400+ target nationally and Narendra Modi gets re-elected as the PM for the third time,” Shah asserted.
“The BJP wins only due to the hard work of its workers. I call upon each booth-level worker to become ‘Narendra Modi’ in these Lok Sabha polls and take a resolution to ensure the BJP’s thumping win on more than 400 seats in the country,” Shah said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, BJP Khajuraho Lok Sabha member and MP state unit chief V D Sharma and other leaders were present with a large gathering of BJP workers.
Gaurav Chandra
The Statesman
Asia News Network