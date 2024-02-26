India will become a world power in Modi’s third term

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday gave a clarion call to BJP workers to strive for a resounding victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming to secure over 400 seats to ensure the re-election of Narendra Modi for a third term. Shah emphasised that under Modi’s able leadership, India would transform into a world power and attain the status of ‘Mahaan Bharat’ in the next five years.

Addressing a huge gathering of BJP booth-level workers at Khajuraho in the lesser-developed Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, Shah claimed, “The BJP is a party, which does what it says and fulfils what it promises.”

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has witnessed a decade of development, the welfare of 60 crore poor, a terrorism-free environment, 33 per cent reservation for women, the abolition of Section 370 in Kashmir, the annulment of Triple Talaq and fulfilment of numerous other promises,” Shah asserted.

Highlighting the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to mock me in 2019 over our (the BJP’s) promise of constructing the Ram Temple,” Shah said, citing the days when he was the BJP president.