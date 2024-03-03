A South Korean buddhist temple where animal spirits find peace

“But, we will delay doing so until the completion of Hyundeok's 49-day mourning period."

In the type of cheondojae the monk practices, a total of seven rituals are held over the 49-day mourning period to pray for the rebirth of the departed in paradise.

Renowned for its animal funeral rites, Hyundeoksa has welcomed a diverse array of visitors burdened by animal-related guilt lingering in the recesses of their minds.

In October last year, the temple hosted a collective funeral rite, attended by numerous people, to offer posthumous peace for a diverse range of animals, including chickens, snakes, squirrels and cows.

He also recalled a ritual held for lab mice a few years ago.

“A group of six individuals in midlife came here to pray for the laboratory mice used in experiments in their pharmacy school," he said. "They had harboured a sense of guilt, and the ritual alleviated their emotional burden."

The head monk continued to stress that while funeral rituals may appear to be conducted for the deceased, they primarily ease the minds of the living, as they are the ones grappling with the pain of loss.

Know yourself first

For those facing emotional hardship, while acknowledging the challenges of life, Venerable Hyunjong introduced the Buddhist concept of "musang," meaning "nothing lasts forever," as per his interpretation.

"Everything will change, and your pain will eventually fade away. It is crucial to remember that you are in control of your life and should take charge of leading it,” he advised.

He advocated a quote that now serves as the title of his book, "Force yourself to rest." Encountering this phrase in his 20s at Haeinsa, a temple in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province, laid the groundwork for his convictions about the importance of caring for oneself.

“In contemporary times, people are often consumed by busy life and neglect resting for their own health," he remarked. "Relentlessly pursuing the ideal of being the best will ultimately lead to exhaustion, adversely impacting people's mental health.”

People often conform to external standards, lacking the ability to think independently and live according to their harbour values. Since everything begins from within, they should not be overly concerned about others' opinions of them, he said.

"Just as giant waves originate from a single small wave, you have the potential to create an impact on the world that revolves around you."

He shared that individuals in their 20s and 30s are the main guests in the temple's temple stay program, seeking comfort and calmness, during which they attempt to free their minds of worldly concerns and society's obsession with materialism.

Interconnectedness

Yet simultaneously, no one can exist completely independently, as everyone, and everything is interconnected -- a concept closely tied to the notion of oneness, according to the head monk. "We are not two but one," he said, implying that "we" should be understood as a term encompassing all beings, including humans, animals and every being in the universe.

“Humans, for instance, must understand the art of harmonious coexistence with nature and every living being. We cannot overlook the importance of nature and expect to survive,” he said.

The notion of oneness, therefore, extends from caring for oneself to caring for everything in the universe, to realize true coexistence.

“The source of our happiness lies in doing good for others. Bringing happiness to others ultimately translates into personal benefits for ourselves,” he advised.

This grateful attitude towards everything around oneself is well exemplified in the way he brews and drinks coffee. He serves coffee not in typical cups or mugs, but in bowls.

While pouring the coffee, Venerable Hyunjong took a moment to reflect deeply on the origin of water and the considerable effort invested in preparing a single bowl of coffee. As if making an offering, he delicately held the bowl with great reverence in both hands.

“In the end, everything depends on your mind, your heart. The universe exists even in a speck of dust, and it remains constant, neither expanding nor shrinking, and always remains the same, and is neither dirty nor clean," he said after taking a sip.

No Kyung-min

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network