Tracking chip now mandatory for Everest aspirants

On April 12 last year, tonnes of ice mass moved downslope and buried three Sherpa guides. It was the season’s first accident on the world’s tallest peak—Everest. The bodies have yet to be recovered.

The spring climbing season last year was one of the deadliest, claiming 17 climbers on Everest. Six bodies, however, are yet to be found as most of them are buried under the snow.

As casualties on Everest continue to grow, the government has made it mandatory for climbers and guides aspiring to climb Everest to be strapped with a tracking chip or a GPS device.

“The new rule is in response to rising casualties on Everest. It will allow for a prompt search and rescue,” said Rakesh Gurung, director at the Department of Tourism, the government agency responsible for issuing expedition permits.

“Last spring, we were unable to locate some bodies,” he said. “And after a round of discussions with the expedition operators and Nepal Mountaineering Association, we have decided to make it mandatory for climbers to carry a tracking device from this year’s climbing season.”

The department passed the new rule on February 27.

“The purpose of the device is to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations,” he said, adding that the devices may cost $10-15 apiece.

As per the rule, the expedition organisers should manage the devices for their climbers and guides.

The department has been piloting the global positioning system (GPS) device, which provides positioning, navigation, and timing services, on Everest, for the past three years.

The pilot project, however, was meant to check whether the liaison officers deployed by the government to support Everest climbers have duly followed their duty.