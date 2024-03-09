Deepfake videos and images grow ahead of Indian polls, stirring unease

For instance, on the day of polling for the Telangana state assembly on Nov 30, a seven-second video of BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao asking people to vote for rival Congress went viral, even ending up on the state Congress’ official social media page. The video turned out to be a deepfake.

Deepfakes are manipulated media that create a person’s likeness in an image or a video. They are created via AI using deep learning algorithms.

Mr Rao’s party BRS complained to the Election Commission, asking it to “prevent any further harm to the fair conduct of the election” and accusing the Congress, but as election results rolled in, no action was taken.

Hyderabad’s Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cybercrime, Mr Shiva Maruti, said the difficulty in differentiating genuine and manipulated content led to public confusion, and was “a potential threat to the integrity of the electoral process in the run-up to the elections”.

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh state elections in November 2023, a video of Congress leader Kamal Nath saying he would cancel a subsidy for girls, and another of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Chauhan expressing doubt about his party’s return to power, turned out to be fabricated. Boom Live found they were made using voice cloning technology.

“After the use of AI-generated content in elections in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia, companies like OpenAI (which made ChatGPT) and (video, image generator) Midjourney banned use of their publicly available, free tools for political purposes by putting some filters on prompts, but people are bypassing it quite easily in India,” Boom Live fact checker Archis Chowdhury told The Straits Times.

He anticipated that parties with the most funds, like the ruling BJP, opposition Congress, Tamil Nadu’s DMK and AIADMK, and West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress, would invest in AI content, especially in constituencies with close contests.

In the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party’s national spokesman Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy said his party was already using AI “in positive ways” to do quick research on constituencies to make speeches more relevant. But after deepfake images of its leader Chandrababu Naidu in prison for alleged corruption emerged online some months ago, the party is now also wary about the misuse of AI.

The founder of the technology policy analysis website Medianama, Mr Nikhil Pahwa, is fairly certain that “2024 will be the year of Deepfake Elections”.

He wrote in The Times of India that “just-in-time, targeted, malicious audio and deepfake videos” released a few days before polls would be the trickiest, given how little time there would be to combat them.

But on top of those, India could also expect a barrage of “videos mixing fact with fiction, AI-generated false testimonials, manipulation of historical records, fake polling data and analysis, synthetic news articles, and counterfeit documents as if they are from election authorities”.

Regulators are barely able to keep up.

The capacity of fact-checkers, media, politicians and the Election Commission to address disinformation is limited, compared with teams that make and disseminate the content, said Mr Pahwa.

Minister of Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that online platforms are “mandated to remove such content within 36 hours upon receiving a report from either a user or government authority”. The Election Commission also puts the onus on social media platforms to detect and remove deepfake narratives, but this approach has not worked.

Political campaign consultant Shivam Shankar Singh said at Medianama’s seminar on deepfakes on Jan 24 that in the 2019 national election, the Election Commission had the same mechanism to take down misinformation but was so flooded with complaints that it could not forward them to the platforms fast enough.

Many experts believe that the only way out is to ban the use of deepfakes for election campaigns, while other experts suggest labelling them clearly as AI-generated content.

Taking on the trend, Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor released a video on Feb 10 in which he took questions on his work and hobbies from his deepfake version. “It’s interesting definitely, but also slightly troubling,” the kurta-clad leader says in the video to his suit-wearing AI avatar.

After many on social media said they could easily identify the real Mr Tharoor by his “buttery English accent” while the AI-Tharoor had an American twang, the leader conceded the point, but said: “The scary thing is that technology will only get better!”

